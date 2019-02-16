Nova Scotia teenager charged with multiple child porn offences
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019 2:05PM EST
BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - Police say a teenager from Bridgewater, N.S., is facing child pornography charges.
The Bridgewater Police Service says officers began investigating in early January after the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre told them that child pornography had been posted online.
On Friday, officers searched a home in Bridgewater and arrested a 17-year-old boy without incident.
The police service says officers seized several electronic devices and media storage devices.
Police say the teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with possession of child porn and making available child porn.
He has since been released from custody and will appear in Bridgewater Youth Court at a later date.
