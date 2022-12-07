No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $20 million draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on Dec. 9 will be an estimated $25 million.
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Literary world rallies around debut author after tweet about disappointing book signing
Having a poor turnout for a book signing is something every author dreads, but after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted her disappointment after an event, the literary community came together to share countless stories of their own event disappointments to uplift one another.
'Bring them back!': Calls to bring Canadians home from Syria come from inside and outside of court
'Bring them back!' activists yell at lawyers as they walk into the Federal Court in Ottawa, where a judge will decide whether or not to order the Canadian government to repatriate more than 40 Canadians imprisoned in northeast Syria.
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
What is the 'white elephant' gift exchange?
With the holiday season in full swing, families and friends looking for a more unconventional way to give gifts can look no further than to the 'white elephant' gift exchange, but what is it exactly?
Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Herschel Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of U.S. President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 ANALYSIS | Why you now have a reason to watch men's soccer in Canada
The World Cup in Qatar has sparked soccer – and non-soccer – conversations around the world. CTV's W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller writes for CTVNews.ca about his observations from the tournament and how soccer is evolving in Canada.
W5 Investigates | North Bay father continues search for son who disappeared more than 10 years ago
Twenty-year-old Luke Joly-Durocher seemingly vanished without a trace in 2011 after a night out with friends in North Bay, Ont. CTV W5 investigates the cold case more than a decade later.
Largest art heist in Canadian history still a mystery after 50 years
CTV W5 investigates Canada’s largest art heist, 50 years after thieves snatched masterpieces from the walls of Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Toronto
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement in Brampton
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement later today with Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.
Ontario energy company to issue more than $2.6M in customer credits after billing error
An Ontario energy company that was overcharging customers until earlier this year will provide one-time credits totalling more than $2.6 million, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) confirmed Tuesday.
Toronto police identify man fatally stabbed in east end
Toronto police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in the east end early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie facing new accusations of harassment, manipulation, sexual assault
A prominent Ottawa lawyer accused of offering legal services in exchange for sexual favours is now facing accusations of harassment, manipulation and sexual assault.
Mother of Perth, Ont. woman who disappeared in B.C. 10 years ago hopes new sketch helps find daughter
An age-progression sketch of what Emma Fillipoff could look like today is reigniting awareness around the former Perth, Ont. resident's disappearance in Victoria, B.C. 10 years ago.
Here's what a handshake symbol on a parking space means
A new symbol is showing up on some parking spaces in Pembroke, Ont.
Barrie
Dense fog reduces visibility across Dufferin-Innisfil regions
Environment Canada is warning of localized dense fog this morning.
New temporary solution to Barrie's homeless crisis is nearly operational
A new temporary solution to Barrie's homelessness crisis is nearly operational, with 50 beds expected to be filled throughout the cold winter months.
Pharmacist thrown to the ground, assaulted during robbery
A Newmarket pharmacist says she was closing for the night when she was assaulted and thrown to the ground by two men who demanded drugs and cash.
Kitchener
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
Canadian Armed Forces training between London, Stratford scheduled for Wednesday
If you’re travelling between London and Stratford, Ont. on Wednesday and see a plethora of army vehicles don’t be alarmed — it’s all part of scheduled training.
Over 9,000 stuffed animals collected during Rangers annual Teddy Bear Toss
Thousands of stuffed animals flew Tuesday evening when the Kitchener Rangers hosted their 27th annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.
London
How severe is London’s Housing crisis? Council torn between competing projections and targets
A decade-long building blitz will be needed to address London’s housing needs, but estimates vary widely about how many new residential units will be built.
Canadian Armed Forces training between London, Stratford scheduled for Wednesday
If you’re travelling between London and Stratford, Ont. on Wednesday and see a plethora of army vehicles don’t be alarmed — it’s all part of scheduled training.
Bluewater resident defrauded out of $90K in crypto scam: Huron County OPP
A Huron County resident is out $90,000 after they invested in what they thought was a legitimate cryptocurrency opportunity, OPP said.
Windsor
Will Windsor-Essex have a blanket of snow to celebrate the holidays?
For a second year in a row, officials with Environment and Climate Change Canada say there’s a 50-50 chance of a white Christmas in Windsor-Essex this year.
'It shouldn’t be a guessing game': 2024 deadline to open Gordie Howe Bridge could be at risk
Construction is humming along at the Gordie Howe International Bridge, with support pylons looming large over West Windsor, more approach bridge deck sprouting by the day and buildings budding from the ground.
Vehicle fire in east Windsor prompts arson investigation
Windsor police are asking the public for help after a “suspicious” vehicle fire in east Windsor.
Montreal
Montreal holds tribute to 14 women killed in Polytechnique shooting
People gathered on a wet and gloomy Tuesday to commemorate the 14 women killed during the Ecole Polytechnique shooting 33 years ago. During the sombre memorial service, the names of the victims were read aloud inside the Mount-Royal chalet as survivors, families of the victims and politicians looked on.
Quebec announces $650 million to protect 30 per cent of its territory by 2030
Quebec is taking advantage of the opening of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) on biodiversity in Montreal to announce an investment of $650 million to ensure the protection of 30 per cent of its territory by 2030.
Two pedestrians die in separate Laval collisions
Laval police say two pedestrians died Tuesday night in separate collisions less than 90 minutes apart.
Atlantic
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system. For many in Nova Scotia, though, the early promise has proven illusory.
Missing woman from Walton, N.S., found safe after emergency alert issued
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 65-year-old woman reported missing from Walton, N.S., who was the subject of an emergency alert, has been found safe.
Cape Breton seniors who lost long-time home in fire overwhelmed by community support
A Cape Breton couple is counting their blessings after making it out of their long-time home that was destroyed by fire on Monday.
Winnipeg
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but says the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.
Manitoba man facing jail time after 3D-printed pistols found in home
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to jail time after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation led to the seizure of several guns, including 3D-printed pistols.
Calgary
Knee surgery livestreamed 'direct from the OR' for Calgary high school students
While many Calgary high school students are used to video learning, a livestream lesson took it to a whole new level by showing a total knee replacement surgery live from start to finish.
Calgary pharmacist hopes secured supply of children’s pain, fever medication eases demand
A Calgary pharmacist is welcoming the Alberta Government’s procurement of five million bottles of children’s pain and fever medication as demand skyrockets and pharmacies struggle to fill their shelves.
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault in off-duty incident
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an off-duty incident from 2021.
Edmonton
Physicians worry surge in influenza, other viruses, could last several more months in Alberta
Alberta is three months into influenza season and pediatric hospitals in particular are feeling the pressure of what Alberta Health Services is calling an "unprecedented" season.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
'This should be unacceptable': ATA says class sizes too large, students lacking support
A recent survey suggests class sizes in the province are too high, and teachers believe some students are being left without the support they need to succeed.
Vancouver
Flu blamed for deaths of 6 children across B.C. in recent weeks, doctors told
Doctors have been told six children across British Columbia have died from the flu over the past two weeks, CTV News has learned.
B.C. doctors discuss 'disarray' in hospitals as pediatric ICU overflows and patients in labour are turned away
A meeting between pediatric emergency medicine specialists and obstetricians in Metro Vancouver revealed a frustrated hospital workforce dealing with staffing challenges so severe that hospitals are turning away parents in labour in some cases.
Parents confused by B.C. 'vaccine blitz,' citing long waits for kids' flu shots
With B.C. now on a so-called "vaccine blitz," some parents are telling CTV News they've been waiting weeks to get their kids in for a flu shot.
Politics
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
Feds mark 33rd anniversary of Polytechnique shooting amid contention over gun control legislation
MPs are marking the 33rd anniversary of the École Polytechnique de Montreal shooting that left 14 women dead, while debate over the Liberal government’s gun control legislation — including which specific firearms should be restricted — is ongoing.
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Health
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted and now millions are about to expire, according to Canada's auditor general.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Sci-Tech
NASA capsule flies over Apollo landing sites, heads home
NASA's Orion capsule and its test dummies swooped one last time around the moon Monday, flying over a couple Apollo landing sites before heading home.
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield leaving company January 2023
Slack Chief Executive Officer Stewart Butterfield plans to leave the workplace messaging platform in January, parent company Salesforce Inc said on Monday. Lidiane Jones, who is the senior vice-president of product management for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, will take over as CEO of Slack, a company spokesperson said.
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
As human activities rapidly transform the planet, the global insect population is declining at an unprecedented rate. Amid deforestation, pesticide use, artificial light pollution and climate change, these critters are struggling.
Entertainment
Literary world rallies around debut author after tweet about disappointing book signing
Having a poor turnout for a book signing is something every author dreads, but after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted her disappointment after an event, the literary community came together to share countless stories of their own event disappointments to uplift one another.
Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
The Mendelson family would love to find the envelope where their father, Lee, scribbled some lyrics to jazz musician Vince Guaraldi's composition "Christmas Time is Here" for an animated TV special featuring the "Peanuts" gang in 1965.
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley: A love story
Kirstie Alley and John Travolta were never romantically involved, but that wasn't how she initially wanted it.
Business
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morning
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate today, making it the seventh consecutive time it does so this year.
If your fixed-rate mortgage is up for renewal soon, we want to hear from you
Amid rising interest rates, Canadians with fixed-rate mortgages may be faced with much higher monthly payments upon renewing their agreement. If your mortgage will soon be up for renewal and you want to share your concerns, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Amortization extensions open questions about home affordability
Amid rising interest rates, more homeowners are seeking longer amortizations periods. But some industry experts warn that increasing amortization periods are only a Band-Aid solution for a much deeper financial wound — one that more time won’t necessarily heal.
Lifestyle
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
New $2 coin with black ring will honour late Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new $2 coin with a black ring in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
'People are ready for this': Alta. modelling agency only reps disabled, visibly different talent
An Edmonton couple has created a modelling agency that exclusively represents disabled and visibly different talent.
Sports
Vancouver, Calgary first teams announced in new women's pro soccer league
A new professional women's soccer league is coming to Canada.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Kraken rookie Shane Wright hopes to return vs. Habs
The Seattle Kraken's rookie first-round draft pick Shane Wright, fresh off a 14-day conditioning stint with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Kraken play host to the Montreal Canadiens, the team that passed on Wright with the No. 1 overall pick.
Autos
Hertz to pay $168M to settle over 95 per cent of wrongful theft, report claims
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. said on Monday it will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95 per cent of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.
PM, premier attend unveiling of full-scale electric vehicle plant in Ingersoll, Ont.
Designed for deliveries, a fully electric commercial vehicle — the first of its kind — rolled off the CAMI line Monday in Ingersoll, with both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford in attendance.
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.