No winning ticket for Saturday's $20 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Published Sunday, April 11, 2021 8:51AM EDT
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Apr. 14 will be an estimated $23 million.
(The Canadian Press)