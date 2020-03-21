No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
The Canadian Press Published Saturday, March 21, 2020 9:10AM EDT
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
And there were no winning tickets for any of the six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs.
It means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 24 will grow to approximately $65 million, and there will be eight Maxmillions prizes offered.