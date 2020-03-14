No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
Published Saturday, March 14, 2020 8:01AM EDT
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $50 million dollar jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 17 will be approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes.