No winning ticket for Friday night's $16.7 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 7:45AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $16.7 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 15 will grow to approximately $25 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $16.7 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Quebec's major police forces working under cloud of suspicion
- Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics
- Suspect surrenders, hostages unharmed after armed siege in Quebec bank
- Calgary police officer launches lawsuit against CPS over alleged sexual harassment