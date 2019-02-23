B.C. ticket holder wins Friday night's $25.9 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 23, 2019 7:54AM EST
TORONTO - A ticket holder in British Columbia won Friday night's $25.9 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot.
The exact location where the winning ticket was purchased was not immediately revealed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 1 will be approximately $10 million.
Winning numbers: 06, 31, 33, 34, 43, 44, 46 + 22
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. ticket holder wins Friday night's $25.9 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Defence lawyer raises new questions about timing of Richard Oland's killing
- Families affected by Danforth shooting want ban on handguns, assault rifles
- As U.S. plans in Syria shift, Canada tries to plan for own forces in Iraq
- Funeral today for seven children killed in Halifax fire