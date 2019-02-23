

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A ticket holder in British Columbia won Friday night's $25.9 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot.

The exact location where the winning ticket was purchased was not immediately revealed.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 1 will be approximately $10 million.

Winning numbers: 06, 31, 33, 34, 43, 44, 46 + 22