No winning ticket for $21.8-million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 6, 2019 7:23AM EDT
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket for the $21.8-million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1-million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 9 will be approximately $25 million.
