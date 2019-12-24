TORONTO -- For the ninth time in three days, an earthquake has rattled off the B.C. coast.

The 4.9-magnitude earthquake is the latest in a recent cluster, and occurred 198 kilometres west of Port Hardy, B.C. just after 12:30 p.m. PST on Christmas Day.

A smaller earthquake measuring 3.6-magnitude was recorded in waters 153 kilometres west of Post Alice, B.C., at 8: 25 a.m. PST earlier in the day.

A previous 6.2-magnitude earthquake was also in the waters west of Port Hardy and occurred just after 7:30 p.m. PST on Christmas Eve. All three recent earthquakes were registered at a depth of five kilometres, according to Earthquakes Canada.

In a bulletin, the agency stated that a tsunami isn't expected and no reports of damage have been made.

A total of six earthquakes rattled off the B.C. coast on Monday.