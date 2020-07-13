Advertisement
Musician sparks joy performing on Vancouver street corner
VANCOUVER -- When you walk down a city’s streets, you never know what you may find. But if you keep your eyes and ears open, you just might stumble upon something – or someone – memorable.
On the corner of Vancouver’s busy Granville Street for example, you’ll find Marcel Greer playing his electric guitar for anyone and everyone.
Greer is a 42-year-old street performer who came to British Columbia from Manitoba’s Chemawawin Cree Nation.
He’s also a self-taught musician.
Greer – whose stage-name is Maverick Rayne– can now play almost any musical genre. “I studied bits of pieces from classical music. I studied bits and pieces from jazz,” he told CTV News. “I just try to work all sorts of different techniques into my playing.”
With a personal style that includes fast moving fingers that travel up and down the neck of his guitar, his performance is a captivating sight for those who stop and listen.
From time to time people will give him a couple of coins for his efforts. But even on days when not a whole lot is left in Greer’s guitar case, he finds comfort knowing his music will lift people’s spirits.
“I enjoy doing it. I enjoy playing,” Greer said. “For people who are out and about that might be having a bad day.”