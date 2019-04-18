

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - More relatives of Kawthar Barho are set to arrive in Canada Friday, exactly two months after a fast-moving Halifax house fire killed her seven children and left her husband badly burned.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore and the Hants East Assisting Refugees Team (HEART Society) say in a news release issued Thursday that an additional group of family members is arriving, although it didn't specify who, how many or where they're coming from.

The Barho family arrived in Halifax in September 2017 as Syrian refugees and without any other family members.

Shortly after a Feb. 19 fire destroyed the family's house in Spryfield, authorities were able to help some relatives come to Halifax to support Kawthar Barho, and have worked on bringing more.

Ebraheim Barho, who was placed in a medically induced coma, remains in hospital, his wife by his side.

The news release says no further information can be shared "relating to the emotional and medical condition of the family."