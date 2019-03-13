

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Three weeks after a fast-moving house fire killed seven young members of a Syrian refugee family, the charred remains of their suburban Halifax home have been torn down.

Neighbour Nicole Snook, whose home is down the street from where the Barho family lived, said the two-storey house was demolished without warning on Tuesday.

The children's parents, Embraheim and Kawthar Barho, escaped the fire, though Embraheim is still recovering from extensive burns.

All seven of their children, who ranged in age from three months to 14 years, died in the home.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

The Barhos came to Canada from Syria in September 2017.