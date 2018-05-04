

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - A Montreal couple acquitted on the majority of terrorism-related charges they were facing have agreed to a peace bond sought by the Crown over fears they may commit a terror act.

Sabrine Djermane and El Mahdi Jamali agreed to sign an undertaking today to keep the peace over the next 12 months and respect a host of conditions.

The two appeared briefly before a judge and admitted the Crown had the necessary evidence to obtain the bond.

The pair were arrested in April 2015 and a jury acquitted Djermane last December of all charges against her, while Jamali was found guilty of a lesser explosives possession charge.

Djermane's lawyer told reporters today that contesting the bond would have led to a hearing in which hearsay evidence would have been admissible and he added the Crown could easily have backed up its case.

Prosecutor Richard Roy says the RCMP had reasonable grounds to believe the pair would commit a terrorism offence.