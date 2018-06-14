

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is moving to ban horse-drawn carriages on its territory as of 2020.

City Coun. Craig Sauve says he's introducing a regulation to end the popular tourist attraction amid growing concern over the welfare of the horses.

The city also presented its revamped animal-control bylaw today, six months after overturning the previous administration's ban on pit bull-type dogs.

While the new rules do not target a specific breed, they impose tough conditions on dogs that are considered potentially dangerous due to past behaviour, including the requirement they wear muzzles and owners get a criminal background check.

The bylaw also introduces mandatory sterilization of dogs, cats and rabbits and will require pet stores to sell only rescued animals.

The rules are expected to take effect once they are adopted at a future city council meeting.