The story of a dog believed to have returned to her owners after disappearing from a Saskatchewan home for 15 months may be too good to be true.

Georgia disappeared from her home in St. Walburg, Sask., during a thunderstorm in July 2017.

Last weekend, a dog appearing similar to Georgia showed up 475 kilometres away near Caron, Sask. The dog appeared to perk up when it saw Georgia’s owners, which made everyone involved think the dog was in fact Georgia. The dog was then passed on to Georgia’s owners.

Georgia’s owners said Wednesday that another woman had come forward to claim the dog as hers, and her interactions with it left them no doubt that she was the animal’s rightful owner.

More details to come