

CTVNews.ca Staff





In what can only be described as a Hollywood-level reunion, a lost dog named Georgia travelled nearly 500 kilometres through Saskatchewan to rejoin her family after 15 months.

Georgia went missing in St. Walburg, Sask., back in July 2017 after getting spooked by a thunderstorm, but was recently found just south of Caron, Sask., near her owner’s home in Moose Jaw and about 475 kilometres south of where she went missing more than a year ago.

“She ran out of my parents’ house and there was no sign of her,” Kerri Duncan, Georgia’s owner, told CTV Regina. “She never came back. They looked everywhere for her.”

Duncan said she tried to spread the word of her missing pet, but nothing materialized. That was, until this past weekend, when Rae Nickel found Georgia and posted about her on social media.

“Our dogs were barking, and my in-laws live on the same property and called and said: ‘There’s a dog outside your door,’” she said.

Eventually Nickel and Duncan connected to bring Georgia home. Nickel says the dog wouldn’t come near anyone, but perked up once she saw her family for the first time in 15 months.

The vet says Georgia is showing signs of starvation, has a tumour on her tail and has some mildly arthritic hips, but is otherwise in good spirits and should recover from her journey.

With a report from CTV Regina’s Colton Weins

Kerri Duncan is helping her dog Georgia get back to normal life after Georgia went missing 15 months ago. Yes, 15 months! From St. Walburg to Caron. Details tonight on @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/Dalqr4D2mG — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) September 18, 2018