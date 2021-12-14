Early “missteps” made by Toronto detectives in the first weeks of the Barry and Honey Sherman murder case cost "critical" time in the onset of the investigation, according to the Toronto Star's Kevin Donovan.

The errors, according to Donovan, included mistakes with search warrants, the crime scene not being secured promptly and police investigators not attending a second set of autopsies.

Toronto police are providing an update at 11:00 a.m. EST Tuesday.

The police update taking place years after the murders raises another question, according to Donovan.

"Why this is being done now and not a long time ago?"

