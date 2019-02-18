

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A search and rescue manager says a missing hiker has not been spotted by rescuers who have flown above an area where an avalanche struck north of Vancouver.

Allan McMordie of North Shore Search and Rescue said it's too dangerous for them to get near Runner Peak, where the avalanche hit Monday morning, possibly burying the man.

The rescuers are also trying to reach the missing man's friend, who was able to activate his emergency beacon and call for help on his cellphone after the avalanche struck.

McMordie said they are close to the man, but can't get to him because the snow above the man could come down on top of them.

He said the man is remaining calm as the search and rescue team gauges weather conditions to determine if a rescuer can be lowered from a helicopter and lift him to safety in a harness.

However, McMordie said that would have to happen before dark or the operation may have to be taken over by Canadian Armed Forces personnel,and only if clouds don't return.

North Vancouver RCMP say the two men were hiking overnight.