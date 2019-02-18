Missing hiker not seen by rescuers as team works to rescue friend near Vancouver
A park rangers stands at the tail head of a popular hiking trail on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 3:12PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 18, 2019 4:53PM EST
VANCOUVER -- A search and rescue manager says a missing hiker has not been spotted by rescuers who have flown above an area where an avalanche struck north of Vancouver.
Allan McMordie of North Shore Search and Rescue said it's too dangerous for them to get near Runner Peak, where the avalanche hit Monday morning, possibly burying the man.
The rescuers are also trying to reach the missing man's friend, who was able to activate his emergency beacon and call for help on his cellphone after the avalanche struck.
McMordie said they are close to the man, but can't get to him because the snow above the man could come down on top of them.
He said the man is remaining calm as the search and rescue team gauges weather conditions to determine if a rescuer can be lowered from a helicopter and lift him to safety in a harness.
However, McMordie said that would have to happen before dark or the operation may have to be taken over by Canadian Armed Forces personnel,and only if clouds don't return.
North Vancouver RCMP say the two men were hiking overnight.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian 'ISIS bride' in Syria: 'I should be allowed to go home'
- Judge failed to consider young man's Indigenous heritage: P.E.I. Appeal Court
- Defence at mother's murder trial says girls' deaths remain a mystery
- Hunt continues for convicted killer who escaped from prison north of Montreal
- Police renew appeal for information about man missing since 1992