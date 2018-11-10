

The Canadian Press





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The mayor of Saint John, N.B., says a large explosion at the city's American Iron & Metal recycling facility rattled the harbourfront today.

Don Darling says the blast this morning was "big" and shook nearby houses, adding that he recieved messages from residents reporting to have felt the explosion from kilometres away.

He says Saint John residents are concerned with the regularly occuring explosions from the facility, and he estimates there's been about 40 explosions in the past year or so.

Darling didn't know the extent of the damage or if there were any injuries, but he says he's "fed up" and is actively looking for solutions to the issue.

The Saint John Emergency Measures Organization says in a Facebook post that the city's fire department were notified of "a loud, contained explosion that occurred in their shredder around 11:20 a.m." and that an emergency response from the city was not required.

AIM could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.