

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Edmonton’s Diego Romero





A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to setting a fire that killed a baby in Edmonton has been released after spending 51 days in jail.

Bronson Woycenko pleaded guilty to arson and two counts of mischief to property for a fire at a home in August 2017. Firefighters found a 29-year-old mother and her five-month-old son in serious condition at the scene.

The baby, named Hunter Brown, later died in hospital. His mother Angie Tang survived.

On Thursday, Woycenko was sentenced to 76 days in jail. He had already spent 51 days in jail at time and a half so the court released him for time served.

Following the decision, the baby’s family released a statement expressing their “disappointment” with the sentencing.

“Hunter’s death was no accident. It was the result of an individual’s deliberate actions. Yet this individual is facing nothing more than a minor inconvenience as his time served means he will have no additional prison time,” the statement read.

Woycenko was initially charged with second-degree murder, but that charge was later withdrawn.