Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square
Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto is photographed on Friday, Feb. 7, 2014 (The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 31, 2018 3:57AM EDT
TORONTO - A man is dead following a late-night shooting in one of Toronto's busiest intersections.
Police say a man was shot at around 11 p.m. at Yonge-Dundas Square in the heart of downtown.
The man believed to be in his 20s was rushed to a nearby trauma centre in critical condition.
Homicide Det. Stephen Henkel says he died of his injuries in hospital.
He says investigators had not yet identified the victim, nor have they released any suspect information.
Henkel says police are seeking witnesses from the many people who in the square at the time of the shooting and planned to check out surveillance camera footage in the area.
