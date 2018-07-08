Man dead after early-morning shooting in north-end Toronto Sunday
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 11:37AM EDT
TORONTO -- Police say a man has died after a shooting in north-end Toronto on Sunday morning.
Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook say Toronto police received reports of a shooting at about 3:30 a.m.
She says the man was shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name and age have not been released, nor has any information about possible suspects.
Douglas-Cook says the investigation is still ongoing and more details will be released later today.
