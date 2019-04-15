

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges after allegedly setting multiple vehicles ablaze in Edmonton on Friday.

Edmonton police say they were called to a bar and restaurant district at about 8:40 p.m.

They say they received reports that a man was pouring fuel on vehicles and setting them on fire.

Investigators say the suspect was taken into custody with the help of a citizen.

Police say nobody was injured, but as many as 13 vehicles were damaged.

They say Malice Sutton has been charged with 11 counts of arson causing damage, three counts of arson with disregard for human life, four counts of possessing incendiary material and one count of assault with a weapon.