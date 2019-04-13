

CTVNews.ca Staff





A suspect is in custody after he allegedly set fire to more than 10 vehicles on an Edmonton street on Friday.

People online are praising witnesses, including one dubbed as “Hawaiian shirt guy,” for quickly tackling the suspect to the ground before police arrived.

A nearly four-minute video posted on Reddit shows a man in a black jacket pouring gasoline onto the hood of a passing vehicle and lighting it on fire.

The unidentified man is then seen walking away from the vehicle into the middle of Whyte Avenue and tosses the gas canister into the air. Video then shows him being chased by several people into a nearby Starbucks coffee shop where he is tackled to the ground by a man in a Hawaiian shirt.

The man is then pinned down before police officers arrived and arrested him.

People on Twitter and Reddit have praised the onlookers for jumping in to help.

On Twitter, one user wrote “Hawaiian shirt guy is everybody’s hero.” Another wrote, “Hawaiian shirt man, we see you, and we thank you.”

Some have created memes of the takedown quoting the 2008 film “The Dark Knight”: “He’s not the hero we deserved but the hero we needed.”

Edmonton police are still investigating the incident. Police haven’t said whether the alleged arsonist has been charged.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson told CTV Edmonton they that no one was injured in the incident.

With files from CTV Edmonton

