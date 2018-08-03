LIVE BLOG: Coverage from the Toronto Caribbean Carnival parade
Raven Gordon and Marlene Leung, CTVNews.ca
Published Friday, August 3, 2018 3:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 3, 2018 3:12PM EDT
For many, the August long weekend is another opportunity to spend some time in cottage country -- but not for the millions who will descend upon Toronto’s Lake Shore Boulevard for the 51st Caribbean Carnival parade.
Check out LIVE coverage from the parade route as we speak with masqueraders, organizers and tourists, beginning Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. ET.
Be sure to follow along on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.
Want to know more about the significance of Toronto Carnival? Watch our video.
