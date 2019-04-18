Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled over pieces of metal
The product was sold in stories in B.C., Ontario and Quebec, though the recall advisory notes that they may have been distributed nationally, too. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 10:28PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 10:34PM EDT
Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger veggie burgers sold in certain stores in Canada due to the possible presence of pieces of metal.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not eat Kirkland Signature Harvest Burger – Gourmet Blend – Veggie Burgers sold in 15-packs.
The product has the UPC code: 0 96619 30958 0.
The burgers are sold in stores in B.C., Ontario and Quebec, though the recall advisory notes that they may have been distributed nationally, too.
The recall was prompted by a consumer complaint, according to the CFIA, which said that there have been injuries reported from consuming the product.
Consumers should throw out the products or return them to the story where they were purchased, it added
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- More help arriving for mother who lost 7 children in Halifax house fire
- Man shot dead in downtown Ottawa; one charged with second-degree murder
- Long-lost half-sisters meet for the first time following DNA test connection
- Funding for Ontario's two library services cut half by the Ford government
- Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled over pieces of metal