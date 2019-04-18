

CTVNews.ca Staff





Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Kirkland Signature brand Harvest Burger veggie burgers sold in certain stores in Canada due to the possible presence of pieces of metal.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should not eat Kirkland Signature Harvest Burger – Gourmet Blend – Veggie Burgers sold in 15-packs.

The product has the UPC code: 0 96619 30958 0.

The burgers are sold in stores in B.C., Ontario and Quebec, though the recall advisory notes that they may have been distributed nationally, too.

The recall was prompted by a consumer complaint, according to the CFIA, which said that there have been injuries reported from consuming the product.

Consumers should throw out the products or return them to the story where they were purchased, it added