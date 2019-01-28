Kingston youth facing terror charges to appear in court Monday afternoon
Ontario Court of Justice is seen in Kingston, Ont. on Friday Jan. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 12:15PM EST
OTTAWA - A youth facing terrorism charges is scheduled to make a brief appearance in a Kingston, Ont., court via video link this afternoon.
The RCMP charged the youth last week, saying the person -- who cannot be identified -- tried to persuade someone to plant a bomb.
A second individual, who came to Canada as a refugee, was arrested but later released without charges in the same purported plot.
The youth is charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and with counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.
The police, who began investigating the pair in December following a tip from the FBI, say no actual device was ever planted.
Police say a potentially explosive substance was found during a search, removed and blown up to neutralize it.
