

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two people have been arrested in Kingston, Ont., in connection with a national security investigation involving the FBI.

The RCMP, Kingston police and the FBI were all involved in the operations Thursday in what the RCMP described as an ongoing and evolving situation.

Sources tell CTV News that the operation was connected to a national security investigation. However, there is “no imminent threat.”

One of the two individuals arrested is a minor, according to sources. However, police have not identified either of the individuals arrested or provided information about possible charges.

A plane seen flying over the area in recent days belonged to the RCMP and was connected to the case, sources said.

For weeks, Kingston residents have noticed unusual aircraft in the night sky. Some residents have complained of a buzzing sound starting in the evening and continuing late into the night.

When asked by CTV Toronto about the mysterious plane activity earlier this week, RCMP said that the agency has “multiple aircraft that support our mandate in Ontario and elsewhere in the country.”

“To maintain the integrity of our investigations and operations, the location of our aircraft is not disclosed,” the RCMP said in a statement.

The aircraft were not taking off or landing at Kingston’s local airport, according to the vice-president of the Kingston Flying Club.

Kingston police tweeted Thursday that there were no threat to the public and that “all actions are being taken to ensure public safety.”