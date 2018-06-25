Jury finds Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso guilty of fraud, other charges
Former construction magnate Tony Accurso walks to the courtroom at his trial in Laval, Quebec on Monday, November 13, 2017. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 4:53PM EDT
LAVAL, Que. -- A jury has found Quebec construction magnate Tony Accurso guilty on five charges including fraud and corruption.
The jury delivered the verdicts today after deliberating for seven days.
Accurso was charged in connection with a municipal corruption scheme involving former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.
Vaillancourt pleaded guilty to demanding kickbacks from construction companies in exchange for municipal contracts and was sentenced to six years in jail.
Accurso was found guilty on five charges: conspiracy to commit corruption in municipal affairs; conspiracy to commit fraud; fraud; corruption of municipal officials; and breach of trust.
More than two dozen people were charged in the fraud case and Accurso was the only one who opted to go to trial.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
