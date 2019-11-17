The deep chill that has settled in across parts of Canada has already shattered some cold-weather records – and we’re still more than a month away from the official start of winter.

According to summaries released by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Sunday, the community of Moose Creek, Ont., which is located about 71 kilometres east of Ottawa, recorded a temperature of -20.9 C on Sunday.

The dramatic drop in temperature broke the previous record for Nov. 17, which came in at -8.8 C in 2017. It’s worth noting that ECCC has only been keeping records for the community since 2003.

The Ontario village is not alone in breaking temperature records. The nation’s capital, as reported by CTV News Ottawa, has been breaking records all week. On Sunday, an overnight low of -13.9 C broke the 1980 record for Nov. 17. Similar records were broken on Saturday, Wednesday and Tuesday.

In fact, areas in and around the Ottawa Valley also made it onto Environment and Climate Change Canada’s list of new records on Sunday. This includes the communities of Bancroft, Kemptville, Pembroke and Trenton.

However, the chilly temperatures extend further south and out of the province. Kingston, Peterborough and parts of Muskoka (known to many as Ontario’s cottage country) also broke records for Nov. 17.

Parts of New Brunswick saw cold weather records also broken Saturday. The areas of Grand Manan and Edmunston set new temperature records for Nov. 16.

IS THIS A GLIMPSE OF WHAT’S TO COME?

While Environment and Climate Change Canada has yet to release its winter outlook, U.S.-based AccuWeather did so last month.

Its forecast predicts a chilly future for much of Manitoba and Saskatchewan, stating that the two provinces should expect the strongest surge of arctic air.

British Columbia will see a lack of cold and drier conditions compared to the rest of the country, while Alberta can expect a windy winter, the forecaster predicts.

AccuWeather believes Ontario and Quebec will see the most snow, while Atlantic Canada will see a fairly mild winter due to a southwesterly flow of air.

It’s yet to be seen whether the other major weather forecasters will have similar outlooks for the country, but we won’t have to wait long to find out.

The Weather Network is preparing to release its winter forecast on Monday.