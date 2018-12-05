

CTVNews.ca Staff





An SPCA in Waterford, Ireland says it has been inundated with comments over the past weekend about horses at a farm in Waterford, Ont.

“We are well aware of what is going on at this premises due to the large number of messages sent to us from not only Canada but also London, however we are a rescue based in Waterford, Ireland,” the Irish SPCA wrote on their Facebook page.

“We are unable to act on a case that happens in another country,” their post goes on.

“We found a few emails and messages on our answering machine regarding this issue this morning and all the people that rang our office had to look up our address to find out the international dialing code to reach us as our international number is not printed on our website or Facebook page,” the post continues. “How did you not realize we are not in Canada?”

The Ontario SPCA and Norfolk County OPP have been investigating after members of the public expressed concerns about horses they say look sick.

“There has been a great deal of speculation on what has happened and what is happening for these horses,” the OSPCA wrote in an update on Monday, after a protest outside the property.

“What is posted on social media does not share the whole story and we’d like to provide both clarification on the scope of our authority and our involvement in the last year,” the OSPCA adds.

“The Ontario SPCA has attended the property and followed up several times as each concern was brought forward over the last year,” the statement continues. “When we follow up, by law, we make sure that the animals are receiving food and water, have appropriate shelter and, if there are any health concerns, that those concerns are being addressed. We do not close an investigation until we know that the standards of care are being met.”

The OSPCA says that one of its officers visited the farm in November and noted that one horse was ill as a result of a pre-existing medical condition and was under the care of a veterinarian.

“To be clear; the condition of the horse was the result of an illness. The horse was under veterinary care. When a veterinarian is involved, we do not have the authority to intervene and must defer to the veterinary medicine‎ professionals,” the OSPCA says. “With the winter months approaching, a discussion took place with the owners regarding the most humane option for the ill horse, and on Dec 1, 2018 the owner had the horse humanely euthanized by a veterinarian,” the statement goes on.

“When our Officer attended the property in November, it was noted that another one of the horses was in poor body condition,” the statement continues. “Although this animal remains under the care of a veterinarian, ‎we are working with the owner to specifically address body condition and are continuing to ensure the standards of care are met.”

Toby Barrett, the MPP of Haldimand-Norfolk, visited the property to speak to protesters. He told CTV Kitchener that there is a “perceived lack of funding” for the OSPCA.