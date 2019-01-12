

Cillian O'Brien, CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa police say they are still working to identify the victims of a bus crash that claimed the lives of three people and injured 23 others on Friday.

During a Saturday news conference, Sgt. Cameron Graham said officers were still in the process of identifying the three victims who died when a double-decker bus collided with a transit shelter at the busy Westboro station.

“We will not be identifying any of the victims at this time, the identification process is still underway,” he said at the conference.

Officials initially reported that of the three people killed, two passengers were on the bus and a third person was on the platform.

But Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau told reporters at a press conference on Saturday that investigators wanted to be more clear about that information.

“One of things I’d like to take the opportunity to clear up, yesterday we identified that there were two victims that succumbed to their injuries on the bus and one on the platform, ” he said.

“That was based on initial information. Our investigators, part of their process is to determine exactly where those victims were, either on the bus or on that platform. So we have different pieces of information right now, so we’re going to correct that record.”

Ottawa police say they released the driver of the OC Transpo bus unconditionally pending further investigation after arresting her and bringing her in for questioning after the crash.

Bordeleau would not give details surrounding the arrest of the bus driver.

“We provided information yesterday to be transparent to the public that we affected an arrest,” he said. “It’s important that the public does not read into the fact that she was arrested.”

The city bus went over a curb and struck a transit shelter at about 3:50 p.m. The force of the impact tore through the buses top deck, trapping passengers inside.

Graham said it will be a long, detailed and complex investigation.

“We are reviewing all aspects of the collision including the vehicle, the roadway, weather and the driver’s actions,” he said.

“Our job is to determine what caused the collision so we can learn from it and prevent such tragedies from occurring again. We will also be examining the factors in relation to any offences that occurred during this collision.”

The Ottawa Hospital issued an update on the status of patients they received. In a Saturday morning tweet, the hospital says one person remains in critical condition.

Six patients are listed as serious and four are in stable condition.

According to Miles Cassidy, the chief of Ottawa’s paramedic services, many suffered blunt trauma injuries.

The bus remains at the scene, Sgt. Graham said. Police drones will take overhead images while officers collect daytime photographs, take measurements and speak to witnesses.

Investigators will also make calculations to determine the speed of the vehicle.

The bus and its maintenance records will also be inspected, as well as looking at human factors.

Six collision investigators have been assigned to the case, supported by officers from other sections.

The bus was almost at its 90 passenger capacity when the crash occurred. And police have appealed to anyone who was on the bus to identify themselves.

“This type of event has an impact on our entire community and our thoughts are with those people who were on the bus or at the bus station yesterday, as well as their friends and loved ones,” Bordeleau said at a press conference on Saturday.

Brad Muir, a retired sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police and a collision reconstruction consultant, told CTV News Channel that the process, including retrieving data from the electronics on the route 269 bus, will take’ a couple of days’.

He added that investigators will be looking at the road conditions for tire marks and other evidence.

On Friday, Bordeleau said officers were trying to determine what caused the collision, adding that the weather – icy roads and bitter -15 cold – could be a factor.

With files from The Canadian Press