

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three people were killed and 23 others injured when an Ottawa transit bus crashed into a shelter at the city’s Westboro Station on Friday.

Ottawa Police are responding to a serious bus crash at the city’s Westboro Station that has left at least 17 people injured and an unspecified number of fatalities.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday, according to Ottawa police. Paramedics tell CTV News’ Annie Bergeron Oliver that the double-decker bus struck a bus shelter.

Andrew Borle, an eyewitness, told CTV Ottawa that the bus appeared to be crowded at the time of the collision.

“I saw bodies flying out and it was pretty intense at the time,” Borle said. “People were screaming. I saw two or three bodies flying through the windshield of the bus.”

Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau confirmed that there are “some fatalities.”

The Ottawa Hospital said in a tweet that its trauma centre is treating nine patients in critical condition.

OC Transpo, which runs Ottawa’s public transit system, said buses are being detoured from the area.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said in a tweet that he was “shocked to hear of this horrific incident at Westboro Station,” adding that residents should avoid the area to allow first responders access to victims.

Residents looking for information about family members should go to the Churchill Seniors Centre at 345 Richmond Road, Watson said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford thanked the first responders in a tweet and said that he was “devastated to hear about those who lost their lives and were injured” in the crash.

Gabriel Rivett-Carnac, an eyewitness who lives across the street from the station, told CTV News’ Annie Bergeron-Oliver that “an unusual number of sirens” alerted him to the incident. He saw first responders cutting out seats and windows from the top floor of the bus and described the front of the bus as being “essentially cut off” or “demolished.”

“I haven’t seen something of this magnitude before,” he said. “It’s unnerving. I had gotten off a double-decker bus right here an hour before.”

Brad Muir, a retired sergeant with the Ontario Provincial Police and a collision reconstruction consultant, told CTV News Channel that investigators will be downloading electronic data from the bus and reviewing eyewitness statements, road conditions and video camera surveillance.

Police officers, he added, have experience conducting this type of investigation, particularly following an incident in 2013 when an OC Transpo double-decker bus crashed into a Via Rail passenger train in Ottawa, killing fiving passengers and the driver.

