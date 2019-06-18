Inappropriate sexual remarks at Ont. university convocation spark anger, apologies
Christy Somos, with a report by CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2019 7:51PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 18, 2019 8:04PM EDT
Western University in London, Ont., was left scrambling to issue an apology Monday after comments made during a convocation speech angered graduates and ceremony attendees.
Oscar and Grammy-nominated musician Stephan Moccio, the man behind hits including Miley Cyrus’s tune ‘Wrecking Ball,’ was at the ceremony to receive an honorary doctorate of music and give a speech.
In a seemingly tone-deaf walk down memory lane referring to his own studies in London decades ago, Moccio recalled “driving in off the 401 with a sign that said ‘thank you fathers for dropping off your virgin daughters,’” and recited a song about an all-female residence, the lyrics of which ostensibly implied oral sex.
President of the university Amit Chakma issued a statement shortly after, apologizing for the remarks that were “unacceptable,” and “not in keeping with what Western values in a respectful learning and working environment.”
Moccio also issued an apology via Western’s website, saying that he made “inappropriate comments” that he “deeply regrets.”
This is the second time in a row a convocation speech at Western University has drawn ire, after businessman Aubrey Dan’s speech last year said his decision to attend Western was due to a Playboy magazine article that stated “the women are among the best in North America.”
Western University says the incident has given it “cause to reflect.”
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- B.C. First Nation plans legal challenge over Trans Mountain decision
- Crown won't appeal case of Quebec man who killed Alzheimer's-stricken wife
- Wildfires have forced more than 9,000 people from homes in northern Alberta
- Appeal court increases sentence for Maple Leaf Gardens abuser to 10 years
- 124 children affected by January gas leak at Montreal school: report