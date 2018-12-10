

CTVNews.ca Staff





A driver who was traversing a Toronto-area highway at nearly double the speed limit was impaired by alcohol and had two young children in his vehicle, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said charges were laid after a vehicle was stopped on Highway 410 after being tracked at more than 180 km/h.

According to Schmidt, the driver of the vehicle had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was pulled over. Also in the vehicle were two children, aged seven and four.

A 35-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving and stunt driving.

The Children’s Aid Society was notified about the incident as well, Schmidt said.