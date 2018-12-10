Impaired driver nabbed at 180 km/h with kids in car, police say
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 10:10AM EST
A driver who was traversing a Toronto-area highway at nearly double the speed limit was impaired by alcohol and had two young children in his vehicle, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said charges were laid after a vehicle was stopped on Highway 410 after being tracked at more than 180 km/h.
According to Schmidt, the driver of the vehicle had more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was pulled over. Also in the vehicle were two children, aged seven and four.
A 35-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving and stunt driving.
The Children’s Aid Society was notified about the incident as well, Schmidt said.
4 and 7 year old kids in vehicle driven by a 35 year old man from Brampton was stopped for driving over 180 km/hr on #Hwy410— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 10, 2018
Driver registered over 3X the legal limit of alcohol
Charged with:
•Impaired Driving
•Over 80mg/alc in 100ml/blood
•Stunt driving
CAS notified
