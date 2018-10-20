

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Icelandair flight made an emergency landing in Quebec late Friday night after pilots noticed that a cockpit window had shattered.

There were reports the plane had to make a rapid drop to the ground – at one point, coming down 26,000 feet in just 10 minutes. The flight had left Orlando, Fla. and was headed for Iceland’s capital of Reykjavik before it was diverted to Saguenay, Que.

Harrison Hove was on board the plane and says passengers weren’t initially told the cockpit window had been shattered by 20 centimetres.

“I was walking around stretching my legs and all of a sudden you hear a ding of the fasten your seatbelt sign, and immediately the flight attendants booked it to the front,” he told CTV News Channel Saturday. “They didn’t run but they were moving fast.”

Hove thought it was strange and said while he was in the bathroom he could feel the plane quickly start to descend and hefelt his ears pop.

“It started to get a little turbulent,” he said, adding that he quickly made his way back to his seat.

“It was rather frightening because we knew something was going on but we didn’t know what,” Hove said, adding that crew simply told them to do exactly what the pilots were asking because they were in “complete control.”

“Well, that ratchets up the anxiety even more,” Hove said. He noticed that a passenger sitting next to him was visibly shaking.

He said they weren’t told what happened until the flight was on the tarmac. A passenger on board was a mechanic and was allowed into the cockpit to view the size of the crack.

The airline’s Twitter account confirmed that flight FI688 was over Canada when pilots noticed the crack in the window.

At the time, Hove said he didn’t know when the flight would resume because the captain told them “there was no way that we would be flying on that (plane) until repairs were made.”

But the airline’s Twitter account tweeted that another plane would pick them up later on Saturday.

Icelandair says the crew followed standard procedures, and diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville, Que. The airline also said that the 155 passengers and seven crewmembers on board were taken to a hotel to rest.

With files from The Canadian Press