How wildfire evacuees can access federal financial aid amid evacuations

Evacuees that have lost their jobs and need to apply for federal employment insurance will have their applications prioritized, according to Canada's Minister of Citizens’ Services Terry Beech.

Beech made the announcement on Friday, as part of a federal update on the evolving wildfire emergencies in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

"If wildfires have caused you to lose your job, I would suggest that you please submit your application for EI benefits right away. Your application will be prioritized based on your postal code and you will not need a record of employment," Beech said.

The EI program offers temporary income support to unemployed workers, and the typical application process is being adjusted to accommodate those applying while displaced from their homes.

For example, applicants can use a mailing address of a friend, family member or temporary shelter in their submission.

And, in order to continue receiving EI, reports are required every two weeks. The federal government is clarifying that as part of that report, applications should not declare any money received from insurance payments, government relief funds, the Red Cross, or other charitable organizations.

Accommodations to facilitate Canadians receiving other federal aid or services are also being offered for employers, seniors, students, temporary foreign workers, and those expecting a new passport.

The minister said Service Canada has national and regional emergency operation centres operating to assist those impacted, however, as of Friday, the centres in Fort Smith, Hay River and Yellowknife, N.W.T. are closed.

The government has deployed mobile outreach units to evacuation centres in Fort Simpson, N.W.T., as well as in northern Alberta, with assessments underway as to whether further sites are needed.

"This will allow those who may need to apply for benefits such as employment insurance to be able to do so right away," the minister said.

Beech is also recommending that those impacted and applying for federal financial assistance to sign up for direct deposit to ensure these payments are made directly to your bank account.

He said work is underway to facilitate replacement payments for Canadians who may have left their benefit cheques behind when they fled, or who were expecting payments to arrive in the mail soon.

For anyone having issues accessing Service Canada assistance online or in-person, the toll free number is 1-877-631-2657. Beech said that anyone that calls for assistance outside of the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT business hours will receive a call back the next business day if they leave a message.

"Service Canada is ready to help everyone affected by the wildfires, and our experienced service officers can help you access the benefits you need to navigate this extraordinary set of circumstances and the challenges that our families and our neighbours are facing," Beech said.

Federal officials were asked on Friday whether they are considering offering reimbursements to evacuees that have taken commercial flights out of the affected regions, but ministers were noncommittal beyond noting that they have secured assurances from airlines that flight prices will be capped.

Defence Minister Bill Blair said provinces and territories have “primarily the responsibility” to design supports of this nature, but pointed to the federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program that sees the federal government offer aid to provincial and territorial governments when the recovery costs of a natural disaster are beyond what they could be expected to handle on their own.