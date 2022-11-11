How investigators identified Canada's unknown WWI soldier
For more than 100 years, the family of Pte. John Lambert knew he died fighting in the First World War, but never knew what happened to his body.
Known as “Jack” to family, Lambert lied about his age to enlist as a 16-year-old in the Newfoundland Regiment on August 14, 1916.
His battalion served with the 88th Brigade of the 29th Infantry Division of the British Expeditionary Force.
On Aug. 16, 1917, Lambert and the Newfoundland Regiment were assigned to capture a portion of the German line, an effort known as the Battle of Langemarck, in Belgium.
While his unit captured its objective, Pte. Lambert died of his battle wounds, according to his personnel file.
“My father often spoke about him and said that he must have been blown to bits in the war,” said Anne Smith, Lambert’s niece. “That was his way of trying to explain why he didn't come back.”
Smith’s father, James Lambert, died in 1982, without knowing what happened to his older brother.
“He never had a final resting place,” said Smith. “And my father was always troubled by that.”
The whereabouts of Pte. Lambert's body seemed lost to time, until a team of archeologists uncovered the remains of four soldiers near St. Julien, Belgium.
Three turned out to be British soldiers, and one had a shoulder tile with the letters NFLD, from a First World War Newfoundland Regiment uniform.
“Pte. John Lambert was admittedly one of more complicated cases that I personally faced,” said Sarah Lockyer, the Canadian Armed Forces Casualty Identification Program’s forensic anthropologist. “Mostly because he was found with three other individuals and their remains were mixed together.”
Lockyer says since Lambert’s bones were younger, it was easier to separate them from the other remains.
The coffin of World War I soldier, Canadian Private John Lambert of the Newfoundland Regiment, is covered with flowers during a burial ceremony with full military honors at the Irish Farm Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium, on Thursday June 30, 2022. Seven World War I soldiers received a ceremonial reburial on Thursday. The remains were discovered near Ypres during a gas pipeline construction. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)The Casualty Identification Team then had to search for living relatives for 16 missing Newfoundlanders from that battle.
“We got lucky, we were able to find a DNA donor for Pte. Lambert,” said Lockyer. “And the results were positive for him.”
That sample came from Lambert’s cousin, 91-year-old Patricia Egan.
The family officially found out it was a match on Dec. 1, 2020.
“We were all awestruck we just couldn't believe it,” said Smith.
Lambert was buried at the New Irish Farm Cemetery in West-Vlaanderen, Belgium, on June 30, 2022. Current members of the Royal Newfoundland Regiment carried his casket.
It was a moment Smith wishes her father could have seen.
“I know that he would have been extremely pleased that he finally had a resting place for his brother,” said Smith.
There are more than 27,000 unknown soldiers who fought in 20th century wars, most of whom fought during the First World War.
Lockyer says she uses artifacts, records, and DNA to try to confirm their identities. Still it’s time consuming, difficult work.
“Since 2007 the program as been able to successfully identify 35 sets of remains,” said Lockyer. “We've had to bury eight as unknown soldiers.”
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Lockdown at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college; two arrests made
A young man wearing a bullet proof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), south of Montreal, was placed in lockdown, police say.
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole
Rainfall warnings are in effect for most of the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to arrive Saturday.
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
How investigators identified Canada's unknown WWI soldier
The whereabouts of Pte. John Lambert's body seemed lost to time, until a team of archeologists uncovered the remains of four soldiers near St. Julien, Belgium.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. CTV W5 investigates what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. CTV W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
Ontarians gather to mark Remembrance Day with ceremonies across the province
Crowds gathered at Remembrance Day ceremonies across Ontario on Friday to pay their respects to those who fought and died for Canada.
-
Fake Doug Ford Twitter account gets blue checkmark
There’s another verified Doug Ford account circulating on Twitter—but it isn’t real.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Ottawa
-
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day services scheduled in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
-
Fake Doug Ford Twitter account gets blue checkmark
There’s another verified Doug Ford account circulating on Twitter—but it isn’t real.
Barrie
-
Commemorating Remembrance Day in Simcoe County
Communities across Simcoe County celebrated Remembrance Day, honouring those who served and are still serving the country.
-
Gas leak investigated in parts of Orangeville
A gas leak is being investigated in Orangeville's west and central parts.
-
Snow squalls expected in parts of central Ontario
Environment Canada is warning residents in the central region of Ontario of potential snow squalls this weekend.
Kitchener
-
The legacy of John McCrae: Guelph remembers the ‘In Flanders Fields’ poet
John McCrae, who wrote ‘In Flanders Fields’, was born 150 years ago in Guelph. The doctor and soldier penned the famous poem which has become one of the most recognizable symbols of Remembrance Day.
-
Fire at Kitchener leaf dump under investigation
Bright orange flames tore through a huge pile of leaves at Meinzinger Park in Kitchener overnight.
-
Two killed Norfolk County crash, two adults and a child suffer serious injuries
OPP say a driver and passenger have died in a crash on Highway 24, west of Waterford. Three others, two adults and a child, remain in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
London
-
WATCH: London's Remembrance Day Ceremony
Londoners gathered to mark Remembrance Day in downtown London.
-
Mount Brydges COVID vaccine clinic closed Friday
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mount Brydges is closed Friday because of unplanned maintenance work. According to the Middlesex-London Health Unit, staff are making attempts to reach out to people who had vaccination appointments booked today.
-
Fake Doug Ford Twitter account gets blue checkmark
There’s another verified Doug Ford account circulating on Twitter—but it isn’t real.
Windsor
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hundreds honour local veterans at Windsor Remembrance Day ceremony
Veterans, local leaders and members of the community have gathered downtown to take part in the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Windsor Cenotaph.
-
Motorcyclist dies following collision on Tecumseh Road
A 33-year-old man has passed away after a collision on Tecumseh Road East Thursday involving a motorcycle and caravan.
-
What’s open and closed Remembrance Day in Windsor-Essex
Here’s a breakdown of what’s open and closed as Windsor-Essex commemorates and remembers veterans on Remembrance Day on Friday, Nov. 11:
Montreal
-
Lockdown at Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que. college; two arrests made
A young man wearing a bullet proof vest and a minor girl were arrested Friday morning after Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu college (CEGEP), south of Montreal, was placed in lockdown, police say.
-
IN PICTURES: Remembrance Day ceremony marked in Montreal
Montrealers gathered at Place du Canada Friday for the first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years.
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son who has autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs. Marie Ismé said her 18-year-old son, Brandon, is not a threat and said his treatment by Mascouche police is the worst nightmare for someone with autism.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
-
AS IT HAPPENED
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
-
Reflections on war and peace from women who have sought refuge in Canada
As Canadians reflect on war and peace, people who have experienced war firsthand and have sought refuge in the country, have a unique perspective on Remembrance Day.
Winnipeg
-
Remembrance Day ceremony in Winnipeg recognizes the service and sacrifices of veterans
Manitoba’s largest Remembrance Day service was held at Winnipeg’s RBC Convention Centre on Friday to recognize veterans and their service to the country.
-
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
-
How much snow fell in Manitoba on Thursday?
Southeast Manitoba was hit with a wallop of winter weather on Thursday night and Friday morning, with some areas receiving close to 15 centimetres (cm) of snow.
Calgary
-
Calgary woman charged with manslaughter in connection to body found in Mount Royal
A second suspect has been charged in connection with the summer death of Shawn McCormack.
-
Remembrance Day in Calgary: Where to observe
Several Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned in Calgary to honour those who have died in the line of duty.
-
W5 EXCLUSIVE
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Edmonton
-
Fiery semi crash closes portion of Highway 16 west of Edmonton
Mounties diverted traffic away from a section of the Yellowhead Highway Friday morning after a crash between two semi trucks near Evansburg, Alta.
-
Phase 1 parking ban lifted Friday morning
The city ended the priority one parking ban Friday at 8 a.m. to allow street parking for Remembrance Day ceremonies.
-
Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts 102nd Remembrance Day service
You can watch the Remembrance Day ceremony at Alberta's oldest cenotaph live online.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch Vancouver's 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony here
The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Victory Square cenotaph in downtown Vancouver begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday, and CTV News will be broadcasting the service live.
-
Ferry from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo launching in 2023, company says
A new company has promised to deliver high-speed ferry service between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo, with a planned launch in summer 2023.
-
Driver seriously injured in crash on Lougheed Highway
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway that left one man seriously injured Friday morning.
Politics
-
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
-
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
-
AS IT HAPPENED
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
Health
-
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
-
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
-
RSV responsible for 1 in 50 child deaths under age 5, study estimates
A new study estimates that 1 in 50 deaths of otherwise healthy children under age 5 around the world is due to a common virus that's currently surging in the U.S. and Canada: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Sci-Tech
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
-
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
-
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.
-
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
-
Sandals owned and worn by Steve Jobs up for bid with estimated value of US$60-80K
Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs could cost bidders between US$60,000 to $80,000 in Science and Technology auction held by Bonhams.
Business
-
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
-
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run.
-
S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed
Strength in the base metal and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index rise nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
-
World's tallest woman takes her first flight after the airline modifies several seats
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is more than 7 feet tall, flew from Istanbul to San Francisco after a plane's seats were removed to fit in a stretcher.
-
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
Sports
-
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games in Canada
The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 19 and CTVNews.ca has everything you need to know about how to watch all the games, including Canada's matches against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.
-
Canada open World Cup warmup with shaky 2-2 draw against Bahrain
Canada, missing some of its top talent, tied Bahrain 2-2 on Lucas Cavallini's 81st-minute goal in a World Cup warmup match Friday.
-
Canada's men qualify for FIBA World Cup with 94-56 win over Venezuela
Canada is going to the FIBA World Cup.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.