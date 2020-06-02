Advertisement
How has racism impacted your life? We want to hear from you
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:00AM EDT
A protestor holds a 'Black Lives Matter' sign on top of a building on Sunday, May 31, on Main Avenue in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP)
TORONTO -- The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has sparked anti-black racism protests around the world and reopened conversations about racism in Canada.
We want to hear from you. If you’d like to share your experiences with anti-black racism, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information.
Your comments may be used on CTV News Channel and online at CTVNews.ca.