High Indigenous prison rate 'unacceptable': Supreme Court chief justice
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Richard Wagner participates in a media availability in Ottawa on Friday, June 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 12:26PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 22, 2018 12:44PM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Supreme Court's chief justice says the over-representation of Indigenous people in prison is unacceptable and reveals a serious problem.
Richard Wagner tells a news conference today he'll leave the politics to others, but the court will make its voice heard on issues of Indigenous justice.
He points to a decision this month in which the court said the federal prison service had failed to ensure its psychological assessment tools were fair to Indigenous inmates.
Wagner says the high court has a role to play in the national reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.
The chief justice also says he is trying to make the Supreme Court more open and accessible to Canadians.
He muses the court might even hold a hearing outside of Ottawa one day.
Chief Justice Wagner is asked why there is a 50 year wait period to see documents from the court. He says before documents were destroyed. They wanted to keep a record and came up with a policy.— Mercedes Stephenson (@CTVMercedes) June 22, 2018
"Ignorance is the cause of many bias," says @SCC_eng Chief Justice Richard Wagner tells reporters in the NPT, explaining efforts to make Canada's top court more accessible. #cdnpoli— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) June 22, 2018
