TORONTO -- Following the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., one of the institution’s survivors shares his memories of schoolmates disappearing and never being seen again during his time there.

Chief Harvey McLeod of the Upper Nicola Band was one of hundreds of Indigenous children who attended the Kamloops Indian Residential School as a child. He called the revelation concerning the missing children’s remains on the site “surreal.”

“It’s a real surreal feeling for myself and I imagine a lot of our families and communities,” he told CTV News Channel on Friday. “It was bringing to a realization some of our discussions that we had in school. And it was difficult, it is difficult. It's so difficult.”

On Thursday, Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced the remains were confirmed at the site last weekend, with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist. She said the deaths are believed to be undocumented, although they’re working with a local museum to find any records.

Casimir said some of the remains belonged to children as young as three.

When asked if he had any memories of children going missing during his time at the school, McLeod said he did.

“It was assumed that they ran away and were never going to come back. We just never seen them again and nobody ever talked about them,” he said.

“I just remember that they were here one day and they were gone the next.”

McLeod said he had considered running away from the school as a child, but he changed his mind after seeing how his friends were treated when they were caught. He described his experience there as “life changing.”

“There was a lot of horrific things that happened to myself and I know a lot of other individuals that were in that school system, probably my family, and people from this community,” he said. “But it’s something that we never talked about, not until recently, and started doing our work to forgive and come back and live our lives.”

Just how far McLeod has come in his healing process was apparent in the aftermath of Thursday’s news about the remains.

“One of the huge revelations that happened to me yesterday was me realizing my strength that I didn't know when I was a child, the strength for me to survive and walk away from that school and be here today,” he said.

“I always thought I was a weak man, but now I know how much strength I have to be able to come home and be where I'm at today.”

In the days ahead, McLeod said he would like to see the band leadership and community come together so they can move forward from this tragedy.

“[We have to] ensure that the remains that are found are taken care of in a good way,” he said. “And we [must] be there and support our people that are grieving. We know that we have people in our community that have lost some of their family there. And to this day, not knowing what happened… how we might be able to bring some closure to that.”

The Kamloops Indian Residential School operated as one of Canada’s largest residential schools from 1890 to 1969, with up to 500 students registered and attending at any one time, according to Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation.

The federal government took over the school’s administration from the Catholic Church and ran it as a day school until it was officially closed in 1978.

It’s estimated that approximately 150,000 First Nation, Inuit, and Metis children were removed from their homes and forced to attend residential schools over the years.

According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Indigenous children suffered harsh treatment in Canada’s residential school system and at least 3,200 of them died from abuse and neglect.

With files from The Canadian Press