Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
Every year, 911 operators across Canada receive scores of unnecessary calls. From fiery sunsets to overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, here are some of the worst offenders from 2022, along with a reminder: 911 should only be used for police, fire or medical emergencies, like when a crime is in progress, or when life, safety or property is in immediate danger.
For all other issues, like cats in trees, look up your local non-emergency phone numbers.
FALSE ALARM
In 2022, a 911 caller sent emergency responders scrambling in Nova Scotia.
"A person dialed 911 to report a house fire but was only able to give a general area rather than an exact address because it was a distance away," a Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson told CTVNews.ca. "The RCMP and Fire Department attended and made immediate patrols of the area to try and find the fire but were unable to locate it. A short time later the person called back to say that he was mistaken… it was just the sunset."
In Ottawa, another caller sought help with their love life.
"A person called 911 requesting we 'run' and 'look into' the person they were thinking about dating after having met them on Tinder," an Ottawa Police Service spokesperson told CTVNews.ca, referring to the online dating app. "They wanted to make sure that they didn’t have involvement with the police (NO this is NOT something the police do)."
The Edmonton Police Service reported 911 callers responding with "your mom" when asked if they were in need of police, fire or ambulance assistance. This year, another Edmonton caller "asked the 911 operator to come over for tea."
ANIMAL ENCOUNTERS
Edmonton police reported several calls about cats in trees in 2022, as well as a call about a bird flying into someone's house. Ottawa police curiously received a call about a bird stuck in a tree, and also one from a person complaining that "too many mosquitoes were coming from their neighbour's backyard."
According to Ottawa police, another caller "stated that her Amazon package for vitamin C for her hamster hadn’t arrived and she wanted police to track it."
WEATHER WOES
In Ottawa, police also reported that "a person called 911 during a tornado alert upset because it interrupted his TV show."
As Canada's East Coast was battered by Hurricane Fiona in September, someone in Nova Scotia called 911 "asking for the numbers for all the local hotels."
"When advised this was not a 911 emergency, she said, 'I know, but you were just my first choice,'" a Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson said.
TROUBLE WITH HOME
Ottawa police received a call from someone whose friend locked their keys in their apartment. In Edmonton, 911 operators even got a call about an overflowing toilet.
Nova Scotia 911 operators were given a hard time for redirecting a man who was reporting that his home had been broken into, and his car had been stolen while he was away the previous week.
"The male was advised that unfortunately this was not a 911 emergency and he would need to call the non-emergency line for his local detachment," Nova Scotia RCMP told CTVNews.ca. "The male got very upset and shouted 'But it’s a Dodge CHARGER!'"
BUYER'S REMORSE
Ottawa 911 operators received a slew of calls from unhappy customers in 2022.
One involved a caller at a salon who was upset with how their hair colour had been done, and wanted the police to come and force the manager to give her a refund. Another called from Walmart after alleging the store wouldn't honour the price on a tag.
Customers of Ottawa restaurants also called 911 to report chicken wings that should have been breaded, as well as trouble getting a voucher after a messed-up pizza order three days prior. A caller at a Tim Hortons location meanwhile complained that their bagel had been made wrong, and that the bad one had been tossed in the garbage.
In Nova Scotia, RCMP report that someone called 911 from a deactivated cell phone to get assistance with a SIM card that wasn't working. When told that this was not a 911 emergency, they replied, "Well, it’s an emergency to me!"
THE MESSAGE
Police are reminding everyone to only use 911 for legitimate emergencies, and to look up non-emergency police, medical and fire phone numbers in cases where there is no immediate risk or danger; a particularly important message in a year when Canadians from B.C. to Toronto reported wait times and difficulties trying to access 911 operators.
"The misuse of 911 pulls important resources away from those that desperately need emergency assistance," Ottawa police told CTVNews.ca. "Minutes can make a difference in saving a life."
"Frivolous or vexatious 911 calls tie up call takers and resources as police officers must be dispatched to all 911 calls to ensure that there are no issues related to safety," Nova Scotia RCMP added. "This is a strain on the 911 system as a whole."
"People should call police when they believe criminal activity has occurred." Edmonton police explained. "Calling 911 is for emergencies where life, safety, or property is in immediate danger, or there is a crime in progress."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands in Ontario, Quebec still in the dark as power outages persist
Following the wild winter storms that began last week, thousands of Canadians are still without power. Residents in parts of Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick began Tuesday in the dark as utility crews worked to restore electricity.
Here are some of the most unnecessary 911 calls in Canada in 2022
From overflowing toilets to Tinder match police checks, 911 operators across Canada received scores of unnecessary calls in 2022.
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
'We're very, very concerned': Delta mayor urging public to prepare for 5-metre king tides
With gusting winds and high tides in the forecast, Delta Mayor George Harvie is sounding the alarm about the possibility of flooding in the city's Boundary Bay and Beach Grove communities.
Etiquette expert weighs in on the do’s and don’ts of re-gifting, returning holiday presents
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress expands refund eligibility to nearly all products after recalls
Following a Dec. 1 recall, luxury detergent brand The Laundress is now offering reimbursements for nearly all of its products.
Convicted murderer escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
Canadians fined at least $15M for breaking COVID quarantine rules in 2022, data shows
Canadians who were caught violating federal COVID-19 quarantine rules racked up at least $15 million in fines this year, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, but it's not clear how much of that will actually be paid.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 Exclusive | 'Cocaine Cargo': Eagle-eyed flight attendant on how she uncovered key evidence
W5 speaks with Pivot Airlines flight attendant Christina Carello, who reveals new details about how she uncovered key evidence that had been tampered with in a nightmare ordeal in the Dominican Republic.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Pivot Airlines crew back in Canada after being trapped in Dominican Republic since spring
The five-member Pivot Airlines crew, who had been detained in the Dominican Republic for almost eight months, is now back in Canada. An emotional airport reunion took place in a special pre-arrivals area of Toronto Pearson International Airport, as the two flight attendants, pilot, co-pilot and mechanic were greeted by family.
Families deal with repercussions after rare but severe complications from laser eye surgery
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: Medical correspondent Avis Favaro and producer Elizabeth St. Philip continue their W5 investigation into rare, but severe, complications from laser vision correction surgery.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
Toronto
-
'Unbelievable': Ontario town crystallized in ice following major winter storm
A small town in the Niagara region appears to be completely crystallized following the massive winter storm that swept throughout the province late last week, giving a new meaning to the town’s name.
-
'Special dog' who went missing from Unionville area found deceased
It’s the news no one wanted to hear.
-
Holiday passengers arriving without bags as Toronto Pearson airport luggage piles up
Some passengers who have flown out of Toronto Pearson during the frantic holiday season say they've waited days for their bags to show up at their destinations, with little communication on the status of their luggage.
Ottawa
-
Beloved Glebe business closed due to Boxing Day fire
A popular store in the Glebe will remain closed for the time being after a fire broke out on Boxing Day.
-
Via Rail passengers face long delays as service resumes
Via Rail passenger trains are running again between Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto, after thousands were left stranded over Christmas.
-
Police seek witnesses to apparent hit-and-run crash in rural west Quebec
Quebec provincial police are asking for witnesses to a serious incident in Ripon on Christmas Eve to come forward.
Barrie
-
Family celebrates life of Barrie man involved in fatal crash
Heartbroken and shocked describes the feeling of the family who lost a loved one during a collision in Barrie last week.
-
Heavy snow expected throughout central Ontario
Large amounts of snow are expected in parts of Parry Sound-Muskoka, Grey Bruce and Simcoe County.
-
Winter storm causing power outages across region
Some residents in Parry Sound-Muskoka are continuing to deal with power outages as heavy snow continues to impact the region.
Kitchener
-
Police continue to search for suspects after police officer shot near Hagersville
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to search for a male and female after a shooting left an officer seriously injured in Haldimand County.
-
Arrest made following ‘suspicious’ fire in Waterloo
Police have made an arrest in connection to a fire in Waterloo on Sunday which investigators deemed suspicious.
-
Police searching for thief in Cambridge vehicle theft
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is related to stealing an idle vehicle in Cambridge.
London
-
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
-
OPP investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wounds
Grey Bruce OPP and Owen Sound police are investigating after a man showed up local hospital with 'apparent gunshots wounds' last week, OPP said.
-
New Year’s Eve celebration in Victoria Park to highlight local artists
If you’re looking for something fun to do to ring in the New Year this weekend, the “New Year’s Eve in the Park” celebration is focusing on family fun and highlighting local talent as the Forest City rings in the New Year.
Windsor
-
The good ol' hockey game for a good cause: Hockey for Hospice returns to Windsor-Essex
The annual Hockey for Hospice tournament is back for a 26th run, with 227 games scheduled this week. More than $4.1 million has been raised through prior tournaments — with more than $2.7 million going straight to the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.
-
Impaired driver crashes into vehicle after attempting to evade R.I.D.E. check: LaSalle police
A 54-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle while attempting to evade a R.I.D.E. check last week, LaSalle police said.
-
Wallaceburg, Ont. man assaulted during break and enter
A resident of Wallaceburg was assaulted after he attempted to stop an intruder who had allegedly broken into his garage and was stealing his belongings, Chatham-Kent police said.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead
A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.
-
Staff shortage will cause crisis in Quebec's emergency call centres, union warns
The union representing workers in Quebec's pre-hospital emergency care sector is calling for more financial resources to avert what it describes as a 'catastrophic' breakdown in services.
-
More than 35,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power Tuesday morning
The number of Hydro-Quebec customers without power fell to 35,000 Tuesday morning as crews are trying to respond to about 1,600 different outages province-wide.
Atlantic
-
Search suspended for Nova Scotia fisherman missing off Cape Sable Island, N.S.
The search for a missing Nova Scotia fisherman who went overboard on Boxing Day morning was suspended early Tuesday afternoon.
-
The puck drops at the World Juniors
With the IHFF World Junior Hockey Championships now underway in Moncton and Halifax, the excitement is at an all-time high.
-
Maritimers search in-store for Boxing Day deals
Maritimers had their first opportunity Tuesday to search in a shopping mall for Boxing Day deals.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted murderer escapes Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
The Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) is asking for the public's help in finding a convicted murderer who has escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg.
-
-
'There's tons to learn': holiday programming now underway at aviation museum
As Manitoba children continue to enjoy a break from school this week, another museum has kicked of some special holiday programming.
Calgary
-
Footage of fatal Strathmore RCMP shooting shows up on social media as police watchdog investigates
Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating in the aftermath of a deadly police shooting involving the Strathmore RCMP. Meanwhile, a portion of the altercation, which occurred early Christmas morning, was posted to social media by a witness.
-
Expert warns of 'perfect storm' as the number of police shootings increases in 2022
A tally compiled by The Canadian Press has found police shot 87 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30 -- 46 fatally. It was based on available information from police, independent investigative units and reporting from The Canadian Press.
-
Calgary police charge man, recover gun in connection with September shooting
Police say they've charged a man in connection with a northwest Calgary shooting that happened in September. They also say the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.
Edmonton
-
'Stuck in limbo': Edmontonians stranded as Sunwing flights delayed four days
Despite being told they have a flight coming Tuesday, two Edmontonians stranded in Cancun are not hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
-
Homeward bound: Local Senator, Twitter users help reunite stranded toy bunny
A lost toy rabbit, named BunBun, is finally on the way home to family, thanks to a few good samaritans and Twitter users.
-
GoFundMe started after Christmas Day fire leaves Beaumont family homeless
The sister of a woman whose house burned down Christmas Day has started a GoFundMe.
Vancouver
-
Flooding in Vancouver, Squamish as king tide meets latest B.C. storm
The king tide that crashed up against B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Squamish and along the Vancouver seawall.
-
Transplant recipient donates gold medal to Vancouver hospital that saved his life
Two years ago, Vancouver-born actor Jason Gray-Stanford was told his heart was failing. Within days, he received a life saving transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital.
-
B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash victim leaves behind young family in India
The cousin of one of the victims of the Christmas Eve bus crash in British Columbia says the new arrival from Punjab, India, leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Politics
-
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers now promising 'world unity convoy' in Winnipeg in February
Organizers of the original 'Freedom Convoy' protest that paralyzed downtown Ottawa for three weeks in early 2022 say they’re bringing a new convoy to Winnipeg this winter.
-
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
Health
-
'Immediate need' for blood and plasma donors after winter storms led to shortfall
The Canadian Blood Services is short about 10 per cent of its expected blood and plasma donations due to winter storms and cold weather that forced people across the country to stay off the roads, the organization said.
-
Top health-care priority in Canada should be to hire more doctors, nurses: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say hiring more health-care workers should be the country's top priority when it comes to changing the current system, a recent national survey from Nanos Research shows.
-
Making pig livers humanlike in quest to ease organ shortage
Researchers exploring how to ease a transplant shortage in the U.S. are using human-like pig livers to temporarily filter the blood of a liver that has failed. If that novel "liver assist" works, it would be a critical step toward eventually attempting a bioengineered organ transplant -- probably a kidney, they say.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
-
Northern Ont. researcher’s book reclaims Indigenous history in the Americas
A researcher at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is being recognized for her work that challenges the traditional approach to American archeology.
Entertainment
-
The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022
Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too -- oops, scratch that. Here's a look at the top pop culture stories of 2022.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a blended family and hummingbird-themed Christmas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have celebrated their first Christmas as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck and Lopez shared the details in her newsletter.
-
Netflix's upcoming crime series 'Kaleidoscope' will be dealt out to viewers in a randomized episode order
Netflix is set to launch an eight-part crime story titled 'Kaleidoscope,' on New Years Day, where each viewer will be able to watch the series in a randomized order.
Business
-
Canadian oilpatch likely to surpass 2022's production record, but only slightly
Canadian oil and gas companies are expected to increase spending in 2023, but analysts say it will be another year of modest growth and not a return to boom times.
-
No-nonsense judge takes over FTX-Bankman-Fried criminal case
A Manhattan federal judge known for swift decisions and a no-nonsense demeanour during three decades of overseeing numerous high-profile cases was assigned Tuesday to Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency case.
-
First Boxing Day without COVID-19 restrictions sees full stores, but not as much business as pre-pandemic
Shoppers were back on Monday in stores across Canada for the first Boxing Day since 2019 with no COVID-19 restrictions, but experts say the pandemic has forever changed one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Lifestyle
-
All around the world, women are better empathizers than men, study finds
No matter where they live in the world, no matter what their cultural or family influences: In general, women are better at empathizing with other people than men, according to a study published Monday in the journal PNAS.
-
Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm
Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions. But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.
-
Etiquette expert weighs in on the do’s and don’ts of re-gifting, returning holiday presents
As the holiday season wraps up, one expert weighs in on the dos and don’ts of re-gifting or returning presents this holiday season.
Sports
-
2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport
In a groundswell of advocacy, athletes in bobsled and skeleton, boxing, gymnastics, rowing, soccer and figure skating among others waged wars this year against leaders in their sports, levelling allegations of toxicity and abuse.
-
Czechs stun Canada 5-2 at world juniors
Jaroslav Chemeler and Matous Mensik scored 33 seconds apart during a five-minute power play as Czechia stunned Canada 5-2 in the opener for both countries at the world junior men's hockey championship Monday.
-
PSV announces deal with Liverpool for World Cup star Cody Gakpo
He was one of the standout performers at the World Cup and now PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo appears set to kick off the January transfer window with a move to Liverpool.
Autos
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.