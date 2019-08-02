

The Canadian Press





Halifax Regional Police say a 15-year-old boy has drowned in Kidston Lake, near Spryfield, N.S.

Sgt. Pierre Bourdages says the boy was swimming with friends when he went underwater just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

He says despite the repeated efforts of friends, the boy could not be helped.

Bourdages says his body was located by an RCMP dive team at around 11:30 p.m.

He says, earlier in the evening several bystanders and police officers entered the water and tried to find the victim but were unsuccessful.

The identity of the boy is not being released at this time at the request of the family.