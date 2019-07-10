

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police say a grandmother has died and her four-year-old granddaughter is in hospital after they were found face down in a backyard pool in Oakville, Ont.

Halton regional police say someone called to report that the woman and girl were found unresponsive in the in-ground pool at about noon on Wednesday.

They say the girl's mother pulled her out of the pool and a neighbour pulled the grandmother out.

Police say that when officers arrived, they performed CPR on the 79-year-old woman but she could not be revived.

They say the girl regained consciousness before police arrived and she was airlifted to a children's hospital in Hamilton, where she was in critical condition early Wednesday evening.

Police say they do not believe the incident was suspicious.