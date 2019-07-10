Grandmother found dead in pool, 4-year-old rushed to hospital
The uniform of a Halton Regional Police officer is pictured in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 6:01PM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police say a grandmother has died and her four-year-old granddaughter is in hospital after they were found face down in a backyard pool in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say someone called to report that the woman and girl were found unresponsive in the in-ground pool at about noon on Wednesday.
They say the girl's mother pulled her out of the pool and a neighbour pulled the grandmother out.
Police say that when officers arrived, they performed CPR on the 79-year-old woman but she could not be revived.
They say the girl regained consciousness before police arrived and she was airlifted to a children's hospital in Hamilton, where she was in critical condition early Wednesday evening.
Police say they do not believe the incident was suspicious.
