

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Halifax-area mother is facing charges in connection to child pornography involving her children.

Police have laid more than a dozen charges against the 39-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims.

She has been charged with sexual crimes including multiple counts of sexual assault, interference and exploitation, and making, distributing and possessing child pornography. The woman is not seeking bail and will remain in custody until her next court appearance on July 26.

None of the charges against her have been proven in court.

On Monday, an employee with the U.S. State Department pleaded guilty in connection to the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that the 44-year-old man had pleaded guilty to producing more than 1,000 sexually explicit images and videos of children.

According to court documents, the man distributed images and videos to other child porn users by providing access to the files on his cloud storage services or by directly sending the files to other users.

The man was also found to have thousands of other child porn images and videos in his possession.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years which could be extended to a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison when a judge sentences him on Oct. 12.