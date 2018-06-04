

CTVNews.ca Staff





A police captain in Virginia is behind bars after being charged with possession of child pornography.

On Friday, investigators with Hanover County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home of 40-year-old Donny Lewis Dixon, the captain of the nearby Chesterfield Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook, Dixon was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He is currently being held in jail with no bond.

A member of Chesterfield Sheriff's Office told CBS 6 News that Dixon resigned from his position later that day.

Dixon had been with the Sheriff's Office since 2004 and was promoted to Captain in March.