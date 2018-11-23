Good Samaritans to the rescue after car gets trapped on train tracks
An Ontario mother and her two children are safe after their car drove onto the train tracks at an Aurora, Ont. GO Transit station.(Andy Jenicek)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 7:39AM EST
An Ontario mother and her two children are safe after their car drove onto the train tracks at an Aurora, Ont. GO Transit station.
According to witnesses, the female motorist became stuck after turning her car onto the rails.
The family have several good Samaritans to thank when a number of people there helped push the vehicle off of the train tracks and onto the road.
An oncoming GO train was able to stop well before colliding with the car.
With photos from Andy Jenicek and files from CTV Toronto
