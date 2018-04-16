Girl allegedly pulled police station fire alarm while trying to flee
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 1:00PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- A 15-year-old eastern Ontario girl is facing charges after an allegedly out of control weekend that ended with a fire alarm being pulled at police headquarters.
Police in Kingston, Ont., say they were called to a home on Sunday about an "out of control youth" who had been staying out late and allegedly coming home high on drugs.
Police say it's alleged she also assaulted a younger sibling during a dispute over cellphone use.
They say the teen was taken to police headquarters but allegedly pulled the fire alarm while trying to flee from the station.
Police say she was charged with making a false fire alarm and breach probation, and was held for a bail hearing.
