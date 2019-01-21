

The 93-year-old woman who froze to death outside of her Montreal nursing home, apparently after mistakenly heeding a fire alarm from a nearby building, was the mother of former Bloc Quebecois leader Gilles Duceppe.

The coroner’s office, which is investigating an incident that occurred at the Residence Lux Gouverneur between 4 and 5 a.m. on Sunday, confirmed to CTV Montreal that the woman was Gilles Duceppe’s mother Helene Rowley Hotte.

Montreal police said a fire alarm was set off in a building in the retirement complex, but residents in Rowley’s building did not need to evacuate.

Rowley, who had hearing problems, likely hadn’t understood that she didn’t need to evacuate and exited the building.

But once she made her way out of the building, she was unable to get back inside because the door was locked, police said. A review of the security footage showed her attempting to re-enter the building, CTV Montreal reports.

At the time, it was about -20 C outside due to a winter storm, Environment Canada recorded.

Shortly after 11 a.m., police received a call about a deceased woman lying in the snow. They said she likely died from hypothermia and determined there was no criminal element to it. The investigation was then referred to the coroner’s office.

CTV Montreal reached out to the management at the senior’s home but none have been willing to comment.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who is currently in France, tweeted his condolences.

“I offer all my sympathies to Gilles, his brothers and sisters, and to the whole family in this moment of great sadness,” he tweeted in French.

Marguerite Blais, the minister responsible for seniors, expressed her condolences to Duceppe’s family and called for an investigation.

"My sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Gilles Duceppe on the death of his mother during this tragic event," Blais wrote on Twitter. "We will shed light on this very sad story."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, also expressed her sadness online and said she was at a total loss of words.

With files from The Canadian Press

