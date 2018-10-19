

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kevin Arseneau doesn’t usually wear a tie. In fact, he doesn’t even know how to tie one.

But after being elected as an MLA last month in New Brunswick’s provincial election, Arseneau found himself in a predicament. The legislative assembly requires men to wear a tie in the chamber for official business.

“I’m not a tie guy. I’m just a farmer that usually wears coveralls,” Arseneau told CTV News on Friday.

The Green MLA has only donned ties a handful of times in his life, at weddings and other formal events. As a result, he doesn’t own much of a tie collection.

Arseneau shared his situation on social media, asking anyone in his riding to send in ties that have personal meaning to them. The idea was that, if he has to wear a tie, he wanted to make sure that the accessory represented something.

He asked anyone donating a tie to include a brief description of its story and meaning. He plans to share photos and testimonies as he wears them.

So far he’s received two ties from Cajun environmentalist Zachary Richard. But he says he’s received an overwhelming number of emails from constituents who plan to mail him a tie.

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Friday. Arseneau wore one of the ties gifted to him from Richard, and a local mayor from his riding tied it for him the night before.

With his political career just beginning, Arseneau plans to learn how to master the knot sooner or later.

“I still have to work on that. Many hours of YouTube coming up,” he said.